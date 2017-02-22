Stop Hunger Food Packing Event

STEFANTE RANDAL By Published: Updated:
stop-hunger-food-vo

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Faculty, students and community members came out to the 11th Annual Stop Hunger Food Packaging event at Waldorf University.

This year the meals consisted of rice, pinto beans, vegetables and vitamins.

Only boiling water will be needed to add to the meals.

Steve Smith, lead organizer says they raised $15,900 and hope to package $62,000 meals.

“We’re doing something to help people we’re never going to know, never going to meet who benefits from this but we know it’s somebody who really needs it. I think sometimes the good we do we don’t always see the outcome of it,” says Smith.

All of the food will be given to families in Tanzania.

