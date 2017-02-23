12th Anniversary For Transplant Survivor

KIMT News 3 – 12 years ago, Marti Barclay’s life was changed for the better after she received a rare double live liver and kidney transplant from her uncle, David Heyden and her cousin, Dawnica King.

But those weren’t her only donors.

Last March she received a second kidney from an unknown donor.

“I’m healthy, all of my numbers are normal, my kidney functions are back to normal range with the second kidney transplant, my liver numbers with the liver transplant from my uncle are still within normal range,” says Barclay.

At the age of 16, Barclay was diagnosed with autoimmune hepatitis.

She credits her family for being her support system throughout the entire process.

“Our family has been very strong and supporting Marty. Telephone calls, letters emails, visits down there when she had important doctor visits,” says Joyce Kleven, Mother.

Joyce says she uses this day to reflect on how students and staff at Mason City High School stepped in to lend a helping hand when Marti was a student there.

“The support from her schools and teachers and the special programs that they allowed her to be in, so that she can even finish high school,” says Joyce.

Although it has been an emotional roller coaster, Marti’s brother Matt Kleven says his goal is to keep people educated about the importance of organ donations.

“But the important thing is just raising that awareness, getting the word out and trying to make people aware of the situation that you can save a life.”

Joyce says her family will take part in a 5k walk with the My Angel Foundation this May to help raise awareness.

Marti now lives in Austin, Texas with her husband Adam, where earlier this week they completed their first half marathon together.