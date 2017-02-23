A detention center is upgrading their security system

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- Making sure your security system is top notch is always important and the same goes for area detention centers. The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office says it’s important their staff and inmates are safe.

Starting in 2018 they’ll replace the current cameras in the detention center with 84 new ones. They also will add software that records and plays back the cameras.

Their biggest investment is programmable logic controller. That includes door control and device monitoring. This helps officials make sure that only people who have access to certain areas in the building can open them.

“We limit the amount of people who have access coming in,” said Sheriff Kurt Freitag. “We definitely don’t want just anybody from the public to have access into these superior areas. So it’s important that we keep the security of our building upgraded and modernized”

The upgrades will cost them $1.75 million.