All guilty in summer attack on teen

ROCHESTER, Minn. – All four defendants have now pleaded guilty in an attack on a teenager last summer.

26-year-old Brittney Lynn Hoffman of Pine Island and 19-year-old Briannah Michelle McKee of Rochester entered guilty pleas Thursday in Olmsted County District Court.  Hoffman received a year of probation for 5th degree assault and McKee will be sentenced June 5 on 2nd degree assault.

Those two along with Caitlin Bodine and Luis Salcedo, both of Rochester, have confessed to their involvement in the assault of an 18-year-old female in Slatterly Park on June 19, 2016.

Bodine was sentenced to 30 days in jail for 5th degree assault.  Salcedo pleaded guilty to terroristic threats but missed his sentencing in December 2016.  A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

