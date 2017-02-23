Alternate side parking in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Alternate side parking goes into effect at 7 pm Thursday in Mason City.

Since Friday is February 24, that means parking will only be allowed on the even numbered side of the street with odd side parking on Saturday the 25th. People moving their vehicle from one side to the other must do it between 4 and 7 pm the night before.

The Emergency Snow Route will also be activated at the same time, which means no parking on 1st Street NW from Monroe Avenue to Pierce Avenue.

Alternate side parking rules do not apply to the downtown Mason City business district.

Once snow removal begins, the city’s Operation and Maintenance Department is urging parent to not let their children play in snow piled along the curb. It says plow operators can have difficulty seeing and children have been hurt and killed by snow removal equipment.