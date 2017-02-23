Bad check lands man in jail

MASON CITY, Iowa – An Ionia man has been charged with 2nd degree theft for allegedly passing a bad check.

36-year-old Anthony Gerhard Hoffman was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail just before 9:30 pm Wednesday and is being held on $10,000 bond.

The criminal complaint states that Hoffman allegedly wrote a check for $3,900.67 to T & R Custom Tops in Mason City for a counter top. Court documents say the check was written on November 26, 2016 on the account of Tony Hoffman Construction and was returned for insufficient funds.

Hoffman is accused of knowing the check was bad when he wrote it.