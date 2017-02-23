Businesses along I-35 prepare for blizzard

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – For the Super 8 in Clear Lake, one of the first steps when a storm is coming is making sure employees have a place to stay.

“A lot of the staff live out of town so we want to make sure that they can get here and home safely or that they don’t get out there and get partway home,” General Manager Nancy Hayes said.

That means setting aside some of the 59 rooms they have available. The hotel has been slower this year with less winter storms hitting.

“I looked back historically there was a couple days where I was really down from last year and I look back on the calendar and noticed we had a blizzard last year at that time,” Hayes said.

At gas stations on the other side of the road, drivers are preparing for whiteout conditions.

“There’s nothing I can do about it except just try and get back to go home at night and try to get back to my truck,” driver Brenda Hansen said.

It won’t be the first time Hansen has driven in these conditions.

“You’ve got to keep going if you’re on the road sometimes you can’t turn off,” she said. “I’ve done that plenty of times through my driving career to where I cannot pull off so we just got to keep getting to our destination or out of the storm at least to where it’s a little bit more tolerable, but driving blind in the snow, I’ve done it a couple times too and I’m not the only one.”

And it might be quiet now, but it’s just the calm before the storm.

“I don’t expect to be full tonight,” Hayes said. “I think it’s going to happen in the middle of the night but we will probably fill throughout the day tomorrow and I’m certain will be by tomorrow night we’ll be sold out.”