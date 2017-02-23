California man pleads guilty to Rochester drug charge

Adrian Terrones
Adrian Terrones

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A California man police say was caught with two pounds of methamphetamine is pleading guilty to a lesser charge.

Jose Aguilera
Jose Aguilera

22-year-old Adrian Terrones of San Pedro, CA entered a guilty plea Thursday to 5th degree possession of marijuana.  He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 17.

Terrones and Jose Aguilera were arrested in August 2016 after authorities allegedly found them in a Rochester hotel room with two pounds of meth.  Aguilera pleaded guilty to 1st degree sale of drugs and has been sentenced to 65 months in prison.

