Child porn sentence handed down in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Rose Creek man gets 35 days in jail and five years of probation for possession of child pornography.

23-year-old Evan Jon Hill was arrested in December 2015 and accused of having naked photos of children on his cell phone. Hill entered a guilty plea in November 2016 and was sentenced Thursday in Mower County District Court.

He was given 180 days in jail, with credit for 145 days already served, and ordered to spend five years on supervised probation. Hill must also perform 150 hours of community service, attend a sex offender program and may not possess any pornographic of sexually explicit material.