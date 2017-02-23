First sentence in Austin drug bust

AUSTIN, Minn. – The first of three men arrested in a November drug bust has been sentenced.

22-year-old Romario Louis Luke of Austin was given 48 months in state prison on Thursday after pleading guilty to 2nd degree possession of methamphetamine.

Luke along with Tyler Deboer and Ezra Hardy, both also from Austin, were charged after a police search found over 141 grams of methamphetamine and 225 grams of marijuana.

Hardy has pleaded guilty to 3rd degree sale of drugs and Deboer has entered a guilty plea to 3rd degree drug possession. Hardy will be sentenced on March 23 and Deboer will be sentenced on May 18.