ROCHESTER, Minn. – It was hard to miss the color red in Rochester on Thursday.

The annual Go Red for Women Luncheon was held at the Mayo Civic Center. Hundreds of people were able to attend and learn more about the importance of heart health from various vendors. The condition remains the number one killer for women in the country.

The main speaker of the event, Lola Montilla is a rare heart condition survivor who says she’s discovered life is even more precious.