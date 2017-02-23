Heavy snowfall expected to hit North Iowa and southern Minnesota

Winter Weather Advisory The following area is affected: Franklin Franklin-Butler-Hamilton-Greene-Boone-Audubon-Guthrie-Cass-

Including the cities of Hampton, Parkersburg, Clarksville,

Shell Rock, Greene, Aplington, Allison, Dumont, Webster City,

Jefferson, Boone, Audubon, Exira, Guthrie Center, Panora, Bayard,

Casey, and Atlantic

431 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2017 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT

CST FRIDAY NIGHT… The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Winter

Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow, which is in effect

from 6 AM Friday to midnight CST Friday night. * TIMING…Rain will transition to snow by early Friday afternoon

with winds increasing through the day on Friday. The

precipitation and wind are expected to persist into early

Saturday morning. * STORM TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…3 to 7 inches. * WINDS/VISIBILITY…Winds becoming north to northwesterly at 20

to 30 mph with gusts over 40 mph. Visibility will be reduced

to one half mile or less during periods of heavier snow and

wind. * IMPACTS…Roadways will become snow covered and blowing snow

will reduce visibility creating hazardous travel conditions

Friday into early Saturday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means that

visibilities will be limited due to strong winds blowing snow

around. Use caution when traveling, especially in open areas. && $$

Blizzard Warning The following areas are affected: Cerro Gordo

Wright Cerro Gordo-Humboldt-Wright-Calhoun-Webster-

Including the cities of Mason City, Clear Lake, Humboldt,

Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond, Rockwell City, Manson, Lake City,

Pomeroy, and Fort Dodge

431 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2017 …BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST

FRIDAY NIGHT… The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Blizzard

Warning, which is in effect from 6 AM Friday to midnight CST

Friday night. The Winter Storm Watch is no longer in effect. * TIMING…Rain will transition to snow Thursday night into Friday

morning with winds increasing through the day on Friday. The

precipitation and wind are expected to persist into early Saturday

morning. * STORM TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…6 to 12 inches. * WINDS/VISIBILITY…Winds becoming north to northwesterly at 20

to 30 mph with gusts over 40 mph. Visibility will be reduced

to one half mile or less during periods of heavier snow and

wind. * IMPACTS…Travel will become very dangerous to near impossible

as blowing and drifting snow reduce visibility Friday into early

Saturday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are

expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds

and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout

conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If

you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get

stranded, stay with your vehicle. && $$

Blizzard Warning The following area is affected: Hancock Hancock-Sac-

Including the cities of Garner, Britt, Kanawha, Sac City,

Lake View, Odebolt, Wall Lake, Schaller, and Early

431 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2017 …BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST

FRIDAY NIGHT… The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Blizzard

Warning, which is in effect from 6 AM Friday to midnight CST

Friday night. The Winter Storm Watch is no longer in effect. * TIMING…Rain will transition to snow Thursday night into

early Friday morning with winds increasing through the day on

Friday. The precipitation and wind are expected to persist

into early Saturday morning. * STORM TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…9 to 13 inches. * WINDS/VISIBILITY…Winds becoming from the north and northwest

at 20 to 30 mph with gusts over 40 mph. Visibility will be

reduced to one half mile or less during periods of heavier

snow and wind. * IMPACTS…Travel will become very dangerous to near impossible

as blowing and drifting snow reduce visibility Friday into

early Saturday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are

expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds

and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout

conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If

you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get

stranded, stay with your vehicle. && $$

Winter Storm Warning The following areas are affected: Olmsted

Dodge

Wabasha Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Taylor-Clark-Buffalo-

Trempealeau-Jackson-

Including the cities of Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona,

Austin, Medford, Neillsville, Alma, Arcadia, Whitehall,

and Black River Falls

331 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2017 …WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM

CST SATURDAY… The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Winter

Storm Warning for snow and blowing and drifting snow…which is

in effect from midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Saturday. The Winter

Storm Watch is no longer in effect. * Expect a wintry mix to develop by midnight, transitioning to

snow for Friday and Friday night. * Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches. Light icing possible. * Look for significant reductions in visibility at times. * Blowing and drifting snow Friday through Friday night in open

and unsheltered areas * Travel will be very difficult to impossible…including during

the morning and evening commutes on Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A winter storm warning means significant amounts of snow…sleet

and ice are expected. Strong winds are also possible. This will

make travel very hazardous or impossible. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1. && $$

Winter Storm Watch The following areas are affected: Fillmore

Winneshiek

Howard

Chickasaw

Mitchell

Floyd Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Allamakee-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fillmore-

Houston-La Crosse-Monroe-Juneau-Adams-Vernon-

Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Waukon,

Charles City, New Hampton, Preston, Caledonia, La Crosse, Sparta,

Tomah, Mauston, Friendship, and Viroqua

331 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2017 …WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE

FRIDAY NIGHT… The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Winter

Storm Watch…which is in effect from late tonight through late

Friday night. * Wintry mix overnight…becoming all snow by Friday night. * Total snow accumulations of 3 to 10 inches. Light icing possible. * Significant reductions in visibility are likely. * Blowing and drifting snow Friday through Friday night in open

and unsheltered areas * Travel will become difficult to potentially impossible by Friday

night. Expect slippery travel for the morning commute on Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A winter storm watch means there is potential for significant

snow…sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel.

Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. && $$

Blizzard Warning The following areas are affected: Steele

Freeborn Steele-Freeborn-

Including the cities of Owatonna and Albert Lea

427 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2017 …BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST

SATURDAY… The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued

a Blizzard Warning, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to

6 AM CST Saturday. The Winter Storm Watch is no longer in effect. * TIMING…Heavy snow will develop between 8pm and 10pm tonight,

with increasing winds on Friday. * SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…12 to 15 inches are expected. * WINDS/VISIBILITY…Northeast to northwest 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 45 mph resulting in considerable blowing snow and

possible whiteout conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are

expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds

and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout

conditions…making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If

you must travel…have a winter survival kit with you. If you get

stranded…stay with your vehicle. && $$

Blizzard Warning The following area is affected: Faribault Brown-Nicollet-Le Sueur-Watonwan-Blue Earth-Waseca-Martin-

Faribault-

Including the cities of New Ulm, St Peter, Le Sueur, St James,

Mankato, Waseca, Fairmont, and Blue Earth

427 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2017 …BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST

SATURDAY… The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued

a Blizzard Warning, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to

6 AM CST Saturday. The Blizzard Watch is no longer in effect. * TIMING…Heavy snow will develop between 8pm and 10pm tonight,

with increasing winds on Friday. * Snow accumulations…8 to 15 inches are expected. * WINDS/VISIBILITY…Northeast to northwest 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 45 mph resulting in considerable blowing snow and

possible whiteout conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are

expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds

and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout

conditions…making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If

you must travel…have a winter survival kit with you. If you get

stranded…stay with your vehicle. && $$

Blizzard Warning The following area is affected: Worth Worth-

Including the cities of Northwood and Manly

431 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2017 …BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT

CST FRIDAY NIGHT… The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Blizzard

Warning, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to midnight

CST Friday night. The Winter Storm Watch is no longer in effect. * TIMING…Rain will transition to snow Thursday night into early

Friday morning with winds increasing through the day on Friday.

The precipitation and wind are expected to persist into early

Saturday morning. * STORM TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…11 to 14 inches. * WINDS/VISIBILITY…Winds becoming from the north and northwest

at 20 to 30 mph with gusts over 40 mph. Visibility will be

reduced to one half mile or less during periods of heavier

snow and wind. * IMPACTS…Travel will become very dangerous to near impossible

as blowing and drifting snow reduce visibility Friday into

early Saturday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are

expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds

and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout

conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If

you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get

stranded, stay with your vehicle. && $$