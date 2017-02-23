Heavy snowfall expected to hit North Iowa and southern Minnesota

Iowa & Minnesota Weather Alerts
Winter Weather Advisory
The following area is affected:
- Franklin
Franklin-Butler-Hamilton-Greene-Boone-Audubon-Guthrie-Cass-
Including the cities of Hampton, Parkersburg, Clarksville,
Shell Rock, Greene, Aplington, Allison, Dumont, Webster City,
Jefferson, Boone, Audubon, Exira, Guthrie Center, Panora, Bayard,
Casey, and Atlantic
431 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2017
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT
CST FRIDAY NIGHT…
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Winter
Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow, which is in effect
from 6 AM Friday to midnight CST Friday night.
* TIMING…Rain will transition to snow by early Friday afternoon
with winds increasing through the day on Friday. The
precipitation and wind are expected to persist into early
Saturday morning.
* STORM TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…3 to 7 inches.
* WINDS/VISIBILITY…Winds becoming north to northwesterly at 20
to 30 mph with gusts over 40 mph. Visibility will be reduced
to one half mile or less during periods of heavier snow and
wind.
* IMPACTS…Roadways will become snow covered and blowing snow
will reduce visibility creating hazardous travel conditions
Friday into early Saturday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means that
visibilities will be limited due to strong winds blowing snow
around. Use caution when traveling, especially in open areas.
&&
$$
Blizzard Warning
The following areas are affected:
- Cerro Gordo
- Wright
Cerro Gordo-Humboldt-Wright-Calhoun-Webster-
Including the cities of Mason City, Clear Lake, Humboldt,
Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond, Rockwell City, Manson, Lake City,
Pomeroy, and Fort Dodge
431 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2017
…BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST
FRIDAY NIGHT…
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Blizzard
Warning, which is in effect from 6 AM Friday to midnight CST
Friday night. The Winter Storm Watch is no longer in effect.
* TIMING…Rain will transition to snow Thursday night into Friday
morning with winds increasing through the day on Friday. The
precipitation and wind are expected to persist into early Saturday
morning.
* STORM TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…6 to 12 inches.
* WINDS/VISIBILITY…Winds becoming north to northwesterly at 20
to 30 mph with gusts over 40 mph. Visibility will be reduced
to one half mile or less during periods of heavier snow and
wind.
* IMPACTS…Travel will become very dangerous to near impossible
as blowing and drifting snow reduce visibility Friday into early
Saturday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are
expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds
and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout
conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If
you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get
stranded, stay with your vehicle.
&&
$$
Blizzard Warning
The following area is affected:
- Hancock
Hancock-Sac-
Including the cities of Garner, Britt, Kanawha, Sac City,
Lake View, Odebolt, Wall Lake, Schaller, and Early
431 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2017
…BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST
FRIDAY NIGHT…
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Blizzard
Warning, which is in effect from 6 AM Friday to midnight CST
Friday night. The Winter Storm Watch is no longer in effect.
* TIMING…Rain will transition to snow Thursday night into
early Friday morning with winds increasing through the day on
Friday. The precipitation and wind are expected to persist
into early Saturday morning.
* STORM TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…9 to 13 inches.
* WINDS/VISIBILITY…Winds becoming from the north and northwest
at 20 to 30 mph with gusts over 40 mph. Visibility will be
reduced to one half mile or less during periods of heavier
snow and wind.
* IMPACTS…Travel will become very dangerous to near impossible
as blowing and drifting snow reduce visibility Friday into
early Saturday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are
expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds
and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout
conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If
you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get
stranded, stay with your vehicle.
&&
$$
Winter Storm Warning
The following areas are affected:
- Olmsted
- Dodge
- Wabasha
Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Taylor-Clark-Buffalo-
Trempealeau-Jackson-
Including the cities of Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona,
Austin, Medford, Neillsville, Alma, Arcadia, Whitehall,
and Black River Falls
331 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2017
…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM
CST SATURDAY…
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Winter
Storm Warning for snow and blowing and drifting snow…which is
in effect from midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Saturday. The Winter
Storm Watch is no longer in effect.
* Expect a wintry mix to develop by midnight, transitioning to
snow for Friday and Friday night.
* Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches. Light icing possible.
* Look for significant reductions in visibility at times.
* Blowing and drifting snow Friday through Friday night in open
and unsheltered areas
* Travel will be very difficult to impossible…including during
the morning and evening commutes on Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A winter storm warning means significant amounts of snow…sleet
and ice are expected. Strong winds are also possible. This will
make travel very hazardous or impossible. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
&&
$$
Winter Storm Watch
The following areas are affected:
- Fillmore
- Winneshiek
- Howard
- Chickasaw
- Mitchell
- Floyd
Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Allamakee-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fillmore-
Houston-La Crosse-Monroe-Juneau-Adams-Vernon-
Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Waukon,
Charles City, New Hampton, Preston, Caledonia, La Crosse, Sparta,
Tomah, Mauston, Friendship, and Viroqua
331 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2017
…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT…
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Winter
Storm Watch…which is in effect from late tonight through late
Friday night.
* Wintry mix overnight…becoming all snow by Friday night.
* Total snow accumulations of 3 to 10 inches. Light icing possible.
* Significant reductions in visibility are likely.
* Blowing and drifting snow Friday through Friday night in open
and unsheltered areas
* Travel will become difficult to potentially impossible by Friday
night. Expect slippery travel for the morning commute on Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A winter storm watch means there is potential for significant
snow…sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel.
Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.
&&
$$
Blizzard Warning
The following areas are affected:
- Steele
- Freeborn
Steele-Freeborn-
Including the cities of Owatonna and Albert Lea
427 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2017
…BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY…
The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued
a Blizzard Warning, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to
6 AM CST Saturday. The Winter Storm Watch is no longer in effect.
* TIMING…Heavy snow will develop between 8pm and 10pm tonight,
with increasing winds on Friday.
* SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…12 to 15 inches are expected.
* WINDS/VISIBILITY…Northeast to northwest 25 to 35 mph with
gusts to 45 mph resulting in considerable blowing snow and
possible whiteout conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are
expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds
and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout
conditions…making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If
you must travel…have a winter survival kit with you. If you get
stranded…stay with your vehicle.
&&
$$
Blizzard Warning
The following area is affected:
- Faribault
Brown-Nicollet-Le Sueur-Watonwan-Blue Earth-Waseca-Martin-
Faribault-
Including the cities of New Ulm, St Peter, Le Sueur, St James,
Mankato, Waseca, Fairmont, and Blue Earth
427 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2017
…BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY…
The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued
a Blizzard Warning, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to
6 AM CST Saturday. The Blizzard Watch is no longer in effect.
* TIMING…Heavy snow will develop between 8pm and 10pm tonight,
with increasing winds on Friday.
* Snow accumulations…8 to 15 inches are expected.
* WINDS/VISIBILITY…Northeast to northwest 25 to 35 mph with
gusts to 45 mph resulting in considerable blowing snow and
possible whiteout conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are
expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds
and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout
conditions…making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If
you must travel…have a winter survival kit with you. If you get
stranded…stay with your vehicle.
&&
$$
Blizzard Warning
The following area is affected:
- Worth
Worth-
Including the cities of Northwood and Manly
431 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2017
…BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT
CST FRIDAY NIGHT…
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Blizzard
Warning, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to midnight
CST Friday night. The Winter Storm Watch is no longer in effect.
* TIMING…Rain will transition to snow Thursday night into early
Friday morning with winds increasing through the day on Friday.
The precipitation and wind are expected to persist into early
Saturday morning.
* STORM TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…11 to 14 inches.
* WINDS/VISIBILITY…Winds becoming from the north and northwest
at 20 to 30 mph with gusts over 40 mph. Visibility will be
reduced to one half mile or less during periods of heavier
snow and wind.
* IMPACTS…Travel will become very dangerous to near impossible
as blowing and drifting snow reduce visibility Friday into
early Saturday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are
expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds
and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout
conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If
you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get
stranded, stay with your vehicle.
&&
$$
Blizzard Warning
The following areas are affected:
- Winnebago
- Kossuth
Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Palo Alto-
Including the cities of Estherville, Algona, Forest City,
Lake Mills, and Emmetsburg
431 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2017
…BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT
CST FRIDAY NIGHT…
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Blizzard
Warning, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to midnight
CST Friday night. The Blizzard Watch is no longer in effect.
* TIMING…Rain will transition to snow Thursday night into
early Friday morning with winds increasing through the day on
Friday. The precipitation and wind are expected to persist
into early Saturday morning.
* STORM TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…10 to 16 inches.
* WINDS/VISIBILITY…Winds becoming north to northwesterly at 20
to 30 mph with gusts over 40 mph. Visibility will be reduced
to one half mile or less during periods of heavier snow and
wind.
* IMPACTS…Travel will become very dangerous to near impossible
as blowing and drifting snow reduce visibility Friday into
early Saturday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are
expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds
and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout
conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If
you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get
stranded, stay with your vehicle.