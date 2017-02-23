How some schools prepare for extreme weather

CHARLES CITY, Iowa- This year extreme weather has forced Charles City School Officials to cancel classes five times this year.

They say one of the biggest concerns they have are the inexperienced drivers that drive to school everyday.

“We’ve got kids with school permits and students who have just turned 16 or 17 who haven’t had a lot of experience driving in snow and bad weather,” says Superintendent Dr. Dan Cox.

Dr. Cox says he has been in communication with superintendents throughout the area to see what they are planning on doing as well.