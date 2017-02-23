FOREST CITY, Iowa – Birth certificates issued in the state of Iowa from May 1993 to October 2009 will now have to be replaced.

The newborn birth certificate wallet cards issued during that time period did not contain enough vital information.

Such as place of birth for parents and other information for identification purposes.

Now the Iowa Department of Public Health Bureau Of Health Statistics is taking action to replace them free of charge.

“But now there’s so many restrictions when you’re traveling and for identity and identity theft they just want to make sure that you have the correct form that you need,” says Kristin Colby, Winnebago County Recorder.

It’s expected to take 4 to 6 weeks to receive the new ones in the mail due to the number of birth certificates that will be replaced.