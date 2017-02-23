Mason City preps for snow

MASON CITY, Iowa – Street crew in Mason City spent Thursday gearing up for the big storm filling trucks with sand and salt and gassing up. Streets supervisor Bob Berggren says as soon roads start getting slippery they’ll head out.

“We’ll be ready to go here this afternoon so if something hits here tonight,” he said. “We’ll get going as soon as we’re aware we have some stuff on the ground to move.”

Berggren also wants people to remember that alternate side parking is in effect in Mason City and says if people abide by that it’ll be much quicker for crews to clear streets.