Record high graduation rate in Minnesota

ROSEVILLE, Minn. – High school graduation rates in Minnesota hit a record high in 2016.

The state Department of Education says the 82.2% rate was up five percentage points from 2011 and one-third of a percentage point higher than 2015.

“Graduating high school is a crucial step in attaining the dream we all have for success in life,” says Education Commissioner Brenda Cassellius. “It is encouraging to see more Minnesota students—especially more of our students of color and American Indian students—reaching this milestone. It’s a promising step for stronger futures.”

A demographic break down shows double digits increase in minority student graduation rates between 2006 and 2016.

Rochester Public Schools says its overall graduation rate climbed from 81.72% in 2015 to 85.53% in 2016. Only one school saw its rate decline, but a drop of a little over 3% still left John Marshall High School with a graduation rate of nearly 91%, well above the state average.