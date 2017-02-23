Rochester man facing drug charge after skipping court

Related Coverage 4 arrested after Rochester stabbing

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man who pleaded guilty for his role in a stabbing last summer is back behind bars.

32-year-old Sara Chan Heng of Rochester entered a guilty plea to theft of a motor vehicle but did not appear for his sentencing on February 13. A warrant was issued for his arrest and the Rochester Criminal Interdiction Unit received information that Heng might be at a hotel on South Broadway.

They set up surveillance and around 11 am Wednesday, Heng was spotted leaving the hotel and getting into a vehicle. Police surrounded it and arrested Heng and another man inside the vehicle, 28-year-old Phearoum Hoes of Rochester.

Heng and Hoes are now facing 3rd degree drug possession charges. Police say they seized 10 grams of methamphetamine between them.

Heng was arrested with Tyler Ranzenberger, Edgar Barrientos and Mahleek Pilarski for a July 2016 incident where an 18-year-old was stabbed and a vehicle stolen.

Ranzenberger has also pleaded guilty and is due to be sentenced on March 27. Barrientos and Pilarski are set to stand trial on March 6.