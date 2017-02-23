Sen. Chuck Grassley faces another tense crowd

CHARLES CITY, Iowa- The Floyd County Courthouse was standing room only with a tense crowd looking to voice their concerns to senior US Senator Chuck Grassley.

Folks stood in applause as Senator Grassley made his way to the podium, but those cheers soon turned in to questions being shouted about NAFTA, Planned Parenthood, pipelines, but one of the biggest questions many had including a nurse from New Hampton, the Affordable Care Act.

“There’s no support for them anymore or there will not be and I don’t want to have to have to walk in to see a patient and have that feeling of guilt and sympathy for them,” says Sandra Buhne of New Hampton. “We have failed them as a nation we have failed them as a country.”

Senator Chuck Grassley says many of these folks showing up for the last three town halls are just having their voices heard after their candidate lost the election.

“Trump was elected and now he’s serving and so I think now they’re expressing opposition to some of his policy, but so far everything he’s done is the same things he said needed to be done during the election,” Senator Grassley says. “You want to remember he was elected by the majority of the people in the majority of the states. He’s in office now and he’s only been in office 33 days. I don’t know whether people should make too quick of a judgement.”

Burhe admits she has not been as involved with politics as she would have liked, but says she plans on making her voice heard.

“Representative democracy is just a really good thing in our country,” she says. “When the media is silenced and people are discouraged from raising their voices that’s when it geats really bad. People need to participate, they need to make their voices heard, they need to be part of the email and phone campaigns to let their elected official know where they stand on issues.”

Senator Grassley will hold another Town Hall meeting in Parkersburg on Friday.