Shedding light on deadly disease

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s a condition you may have never heard of but each year it kills as many people as breast cancer. Now, local researchers are trying to pin point some of it’s characteristics.

The Mayo Clinic says idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis impacts a person’s lung function which eventually will lead to death. However, they are discovering that the process of aging in people who have this condition is accelerated and may further the decline in someone’s lungs. Doctors say they did find some intervention items given to mice can help lung conditions, which could mean good things for patients down the road.