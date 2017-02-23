Shedding light on deadly disease

ADAM SALLETT By Published: Updated:
lung-study-vo

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s a condition you may have never heard of but each year it kills as many people as breast cancer. Now, local researchers are trying to pin point some of it’s characteristics.

The Mayo Clinic says idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis impacts a person’s lung function which eventually will lead to death. However, they are discovering that the process of aging in people who have this condition is accelerated and may further the decline in someone’s lungs. Doctors say they did find some intervention items given to mice can help lung conditions, which could mean good things for patients down the road.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s