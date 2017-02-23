Shooting death in northeast Iowa

SUMNER, Iowa – The public is being asked to help investigate a shooting death in Fayette County.

Just before 8 am Wednesday, there was a 911 call from 17486 T Avenue in Sumner. When law enforcement and EMS personnel responded, they found 39-year-old Josh Brayton lying dead at the end of his driveway.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called in to assist with the investigation.

On Thursday, the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and determined that Brayton died of a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information on this death or who may have passed the area of 17486 T Avenue in the early morning hours of Wednesday is asked to call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at (563) 422-6067.