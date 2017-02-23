Snow emergency goes into effect at midnight Thursday in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A snow emergency goes into effect at midnight Thursday and will remain in place until 12 am Sunday.

The Rochester Public Works Department says that means parking restrictions will be in effect for all city streets. Parking will be allowed on the odd side of the street Friday and the even side on Saturday. However, residents are asked to find somewhere other than a city street to park their vehicles on both of those days.

Rochester Public Transit is encouraging people to ride the bus so fewer personal vehicles will be on the roads.

City crews will be removing snow from downtown area streets from Sunday night through Monday morning.

Residents are also reminded that after the snowfall ends, they will have 24 hours to clear their sidewalks and paths adjacent to their property.