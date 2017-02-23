Surprise Sendoff for Spradlin

HAMPTON, Iowa – It’s a surprise Hampton-Dumont’s Middle School Principal Anthony Spradlin may never forget, as his students and staff rally behind him serving our country.

“I’m a pretty sensitive guy; I always try to put on this act that I’m kind of tough,” Spradlin said.

Coming around the corner at his middle school, Master Sergeant Spradlin had no idea what was coming, but you could tell when it hit him.

He walked into the gym to bleachers full of students and staff standing up for him clapping. His colleagues, his students, his family all wanted to say goodbye in a style of their own.

Spradlin shed some tears as teachers made jokes about his deployment, students sang him the national anthem, and he saw them stand, showing him support.

“Then as soon as I walked around the corner I saw the screen and big flag, just walking in the doors this morning to the cafeteria, see what the kids did. I didn’t even know that was going on and I’m walking around classrooms all the time,” Spradlin said.

Spradlin has been in the military for 28 years. He served as a marine, now he’s Iowa Air National Guard.

He’s recently been told he’s to be deployed overseas for 30 days. Spradlin is a fuel specialist who knows what it’s like to be deployed. Every summer he serves 30 to 60 days, he served in desert storm and in the Philippines.

He can’t tell us exactly where he’s going to be stationed this time, but he sure knows that he won’t forget, any of those he’s left behind.

“Being in the military was something I always wanted to do when I was a kid and I just said ok I’m going to do it. People will say even now, colleagues, Tony why don’t you get out, you’ve got our 20 years in, I say because I love it,” Spradlin said.

This will be his first time being deployed as principal.