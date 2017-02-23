U.S. Rep. Tim Walz hold town hall in Rochester Thursday night

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Throughout the week, members of Congress have been meeting with their constituents across the country. On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Tim Walz (DFL) was in Rochester to hold a town hall meeting.

He was greeted by an auditorium full of around 400 people who gave him a standing ovation. Walz explained to the crowd that his goal was to hear from as many people as possible and would answer questions and respond to comments about issues that are important to the people in this region.

Before the town hall, Congressman Walz tells us that his office has been receiving a high volume of calls. In a typical week, Walz says they will get 4,000-5,000 calls, e-mails, and letters. However now, they’re getting as many as 15,000 calls per week.

“Too many people want to talk so you bring it back to this,” he says. “I know there’s people who say, “you don’t get anything done at the town halls.” Yes you do, you bring democracy together and you have people voice what they see as possible solutions and that informs me so we’ll continue to do that.”

He says a lot of the calls are about the Affordable Care Act, President Trump, Russia and the general tone of politics. Naturally, those issues were covered Thursday as well.

“I never liked executive orders with President Obama and I don’t like executive orders now because we’re elected to write the laws, their job is to implement them, they are not the law writers. I would just ask [President Trump], come work with us. There’s folks here, we want to fix this, if you’ve got fixes to ACA, we’ll help you fix it. If you want to call it “Trump Care” and it works I don’t care, make it work.”

The Congressman also told us that he is thinking “very seriously” about running for Governor in 2018, saying, “In the near future, we’ll be a little more formal about that.”

Walz has another town hall planned in Worthington next week.