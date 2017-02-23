What affects stocks?

MASON CITY, Iowa – For weeks stock investors wondered if the Dow would hit 20,000 points and Tuesday it did, hitting a record high.

It’s best to think of the stock market as a thermometer: the hotter it is, the better your investments are doing.

So monitoring things like politics and earnings can determine if your stocks will go up or down.

With the Dow Jones recently hitting 20,000 points and creeping up on twenty one thousand…experts who study the economy say there are issues on the horizon that could stop the stock market’s steady rise.

One of those issues is inflation.

“You know the everyday person when they’re affected by inflation it is the biggest single thing that you have in your life but it’s a small thing every day that just kind of creeps up on you,” says Casey Martin, the vice president of investments for Raymond James. “You know I had a gentleman sit in my office the other day he said he retired in 1976 salary. That just doesn’t work nowadays.”

Other things you should consider when determining the trend of your stocks are the breadth of the market, the economy, politics and the activity of the Federal Reserve.