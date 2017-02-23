Woman charged with booster club embezzlement

MIKE BUNGE
Autumn Dillavou
Autumn Dillavou

MANLY, Iowa – A Nora Springs woman is accused of stealing from a high school booster club.

37-year-old Autumn Marie Dillavou is charged with 3rd degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor.  According to the criminal complaint, two members of the Central Springs Booster Club told the Worth County Sheriff’s Office on December 27, 2016 that money was missing from the club account.

Statements with the same card number attached to them showed $9,334 dollars had been removed from the account between May and December 2016.  The card was registered to Dillavou.

