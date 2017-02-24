Black History Spotlight: W.E.B. Du Bois

KIMT News 3 – Earning a doctorate degree is no easy feat, but if you’re W.E.B. Du Bois, becoming the first African American to earn a PhD from Harvard University was a necessity.

He was born William Edward Burghardt Du Bois in 1868 in Barrington, Massachusetts.

He attended the best schools and eventually earned his first degree from Fisk University in Tennessee where he encountered Jim Crow laws for the first time in his life.

Not long after earning his PhD from Harvard, he published his first study but was most known for his collection of essays The Souls of Black Folks and he eventually co-founded the NAACP.

He came to prominence after publicly opposing Booker T. Washington who did not demand equality for blacks.

Du Bois was convinced that African Americans should attain higher education, not just vocational training.

James Scarry, a history professor for Waldorf University says, “He’s (Du Bois) setting the example this is, what we can accomplish and should aspire to should try to accomplish, don’t be satisfied with a just a degree in animal husbandry, go for the liberal arts go for the things that were the premier at that time educational accomplishments.”

Du Bois died one day before Martin Luther King Jr’s I Have a Dream speech.

He was 95 and living in Ghana working on an encyclopedia about African heritage.