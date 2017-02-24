Blizzard conditions continuing Friday

Blizzard Warning

The following areas are affected:

Olmsted

Dodge

Fillmore

Wabasha

Winneshiek

Howard

Chickasaw

Mitchell

Floyd

Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Charles City,

New Hampton, Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Austin,

Preston, and Caledonia

451 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2017

…BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY…

* Periods of moderate to heavy snow will continue today, tapering

off this evening.

* Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions

in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely,

especially on ridge tops and in open areas. Tree branches could

fall as well.

* Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are expected.

* Travel will be very difficult to impossible, including during

the morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A blizzard warning means severe winter weather conditions are

expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds

and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout

conditions…making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If

you must travel…have a winter survival kit with you. If you get

stranded…stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

