Blizzard conditions continuing Friday

Iowa & Minnesota Weather Alerts
Blizzard Warning
The following areas are affected:
- Olmsted
- Dodge
- Fillmore
- Wabasha
- Winneshiek
- Howard
- Chickasaw
- Mitchell
- Floyd
Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Floyd-Chickasaw-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-
Winona-Mower-Fillmore-Houston-
Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Charles City,
New Hampton, Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Austin,
Preston, and Caledonia
451 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2017
…BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY…
* Periods of moderate to heavy snow will continue today, tapering
off this evening.
* Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions
in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely,
especially on ridge tops and in open areas. Tree branches could
fall as well.
* Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are expected.
* Travel will be very difficult to impossible, including during
the morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A blizzard warning means severe winter weather conditions are
expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds
and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout
conditions…making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If
you must travel…have a winter survival kit with you. If you get
stranded…stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Blizzard Warning
The following areas are affected:
- Worth
- Cerro Gordo
- Franklin
- Wright
- Hancock
- Winnebago
- Kossuth
Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-
Pocahontas-Humboldt-Wright-Franklin-Butler-Sac-Calhoun-Webster-
Hamilton-Crawford-Carroll-Greene-
Including the cities of Estherville, Algona, Forest City,
Lake Mills, Northwood, Manly, Emmetsburg, Garner, Britt, Kanawha,
Mason City, Clear Lake, Pocahontas, Laurens, Rolfe, Fonda,
Gilmore City, Humboldt, Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond, Hampton,
Parkersburg, Clarksville, Shell Rock, Greene, Aplington, Allison,
Dumont, Sac City, Lake View, Odebolt, Wall Lake, Schaller, Early,
Rockwell City, Manson, Lake City, Pomeroy, Fort Dodge,
Webster City, Denison, Carroll, and Jefferson
415 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2017
…BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT…
* SHORT TERM TRENDS…There will be little change in conditions
this morning with blizzard conditions continuing. Wind gusts
will often reach 35 to 40 mph and while additional snow will be
intermittent and light to moderate through the morning, the
combination of new snow with already fallen snow will produce
near whiteout conditions.
* ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…2 to 4 inches.
* WINDS/VISIBILITY…Northerly winds at 20 to 30 mph with gusts
near 45 mph. Visibility will be reduced below one half mile
for long periods with occasional white-out conditions,
especially in rural areas.
* IMPACTS…Travel has become very dangerous to near impossible as
blowing and drifting snow reduces visibility today. Many tow
bans are in effect across northern Iowa with travel not advised
along Interstate 35 from Story City north to the Minnesota
border.
Blizzard Warning
The following areas are affected:
- Steele
- Freeborn
- Faribault
Brown-Nicollet-Le Sueur-Rice-Goodhue-Watonwan-Blue Earth-Waseca-
Steele-Martin-Faribault-Freeborn-
Including the cities of New Ulm, St Peter, Le Sueur, Faribault,
Red Wing, St James, Mankato, Waseca, Owatonna, Fairmont,
Blue Earth, and Albert Lea
407 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2017
…BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT…
* TIMING…Moderate to heavy snow will continue into at least this
morning…tapering during the afternoon. The heavier
accumulations will occur along the I90 corridor to near Red Wing.
* SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…6 to 12 inches are expected, with the
heaviest totals along the Iowa border.
* WINDS/VISIBILITY…North 25 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph
resulting in considerable blowing snow and possible whiteout
conditions.
