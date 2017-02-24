Busing services come to a halt

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One of the most reliable forms of transportation is no match for this nasty winter storm.

Rochester Public Transit and Rochester City Lines have cancelled all of their routes for Friday. Those with city lines tell us they serve 30 communities and about 1,500 who need a ride to get into work. Those people needed to find a different way to get to work and get home on Friday.

Rochester City Lines says this is only the third time in the past 30 plus years they’ve had to cancel routes due to weather.