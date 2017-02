Related Coverage Mason City man arrested for meth and pot

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Mason City man is now facing a federal drug charge.

56-year-old Mark Monroe Hoffman was arrested on November 21 after the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says it found him with both methamphetamine and marijuana. He was accused of two counts of drug possession but those charges have now been dismissed.

That’s to allow Hoffman’s prosecution in Cedar Rapids Federal Court to proceed. He’s been indicted for possession with intent to distribute meth.