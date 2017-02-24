Having fun in the snow

MASON CITY, Iowa – It’s a Friday in February and unlike a week ago, this Friday there is snow on the ground, and quite a bit of it.

“I’m pretty happy that we get to do this but a week ago I was riding my scooter in the driveway and it was sunny and I thought that this would be the end of all this but apparently I was wrong,” Jakob Gold said.

One group of kids was out at the sled hill in East Park for over an hour boarding down the fresh powder. And they took it to another level by building ramps at the bottom of the hill.

“We grabbed some little boulders so we put them on a pile and then with the extra snow we piled it up,” Brody Lee said.

Both boys are hoping the snow sticks around for a while because they’re just having too much fun.

“You can do a whole bunch of sorts of stuff like make snowmen, snowball fights, sledding,” Lee said.

“It’s kind of fun to finally have somewhere to go when it’s a blizzard like this because we live in Iowa and it’s pretty snowy here and it’s kind of fun to do whatever we can without school,” Gold said.