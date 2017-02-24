Iowa DOT Busy Clearing State Highways

KIMT News 3- Iowa Department of Transportation crews worked around the clock to make sure state highways are safe for drivers.

Iowa DOT highway tech associate Mike Miller said from the beginning of the snowfall Thursday night, he has been busy on his route making sure Highway 122 is clear for drivers. “I’ve been driving this road the entire time basically from NIACC to Clear Lake.”

Miller said he drove nearly 200 miles going back and forth on Highway 122.

“We scrape it off with the plows,” said Miller. “Then we’ll apply a treatment after that to help melt the snow and ice.”

The salt didn’t solve all the problems the snow created. “After traffic drives on it so much, this wet snow packs down on the road and really difficult to scrape up.”

Miller said he has seen a dozen cars in the ditch and recommended staying in until the weather approves.