NIACC Wrestling sends two to the semifinals

COUNCIL BLUFFS – NIACC’s Austin Anderly and Mario Pena both advanced to the final four in their weight classes at the NJCAA national tournament Friday night at the Mid-America Center.

Anderly stopped Lincoln’s Christian Kanzler 5-3 in his 141-pound quarterfinal bout.

Pena stopped Northeast Oklahoma’s Shawn Beeson 3-1 in overtime to advance to the semifinals for the second straight season.

NIACC sits in sixth place in the team standings heading into the second and final day of the tourbnament with 52.5 points.

Northeast Oklahoma leads the team standings with 93 points and Iowa Central is in second with 91 points.

NIACC’s Brennen Doebel (125), Tucker Black (165) and Jaylen Lee (184) dropped their quarterfinal matches Friday night.

Doebel and Black stayed alive with consolation-round wins on Friday night and guaranteed themselves all-American status.

Also staying alive in the consolation round and guaranteeing himself all-American status was NIACC 133-pounder Jamarius Jackson.