One person hurt in southern Minnesota crash

MIKE BUNGE By Published:
mn state patrol

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – One person was hurt after a one-vehicle accident in Freeborn County Thursday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol 19-year-old Max Jarrett Dirks of Casey, IA was driving south on Interstate 35 when he went out of control, slid off the road and hit the guardrail.

Dirks was unharmed but a passenger, 20-year-old Shannon M. Rinehart, suffered what is described as a non-life threatening injury.  She was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for treatment.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Albert Lea police and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted at the scene of his accident, which occurred around 8:30 pm.

