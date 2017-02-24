Snow Removal Pet Peeves

MASON CITY, Iowa – Snow removal during a winter storm can be a tedious task for many people.

”It makes it very difficult when we have to go out and shovel after all the snow has been collected at the end of the driveway especially, if we had some heavy snow it can be pretty tough,” says Cierra who lives in Mason City.

But thanks to generous neighbors she’s not working alone.

“We work together and we try to come together and he’ll come out with the snowplow and I’ll come out here with a shovel and just kind of work together.”

Next door neighbor’s Bayleah and Madison Duclos enjoyed their day off from school and lent a helping hand to shovel.

“Shoveling is pretty hard because the snow is heavy, but when it’s heavy like this we normally just shovel all together,” says Bayleah.

An although there has been good teamwork with residents coming together to assist, Mason City Police officers have been called to several disputes over shared driveways.

“There’s always some frustration with where the snow from the street goes when you get snow like today where it’s heavy and wet,” says Chief Jeff Brinkley.

Brinkley recommends talking to your landlord and reading rules in regulations to be informed.

“I think a lot of times people don’t read the fine print on the rental agreement all the time and maybe they don’t understand it that they as the tenant is responsible for moving the snow, so sometimes it’s just as simple as getting clarification.”

Residents say it has taken them hours to remove the excess snow from the snow plows.