Snow storm staffing

MASON CITY, Iowa – For some it was business as usual, for others it was little bit of filling in as February’s winter storm hit the area.

Many workplaces have one thing in common on days like this, making sure staff and others are staying safe.

“Our policy is it’s up to them, unless the power is out we are going to be open. If they can make it, then they make it. If they can’t, we don’t question that,” Dean Hanson, Senior Vice President of Manufacturing with Metalcraft said.

The only issue Hanson is questioning is getting items shipped.

“Trying to get materials delivered, we have some critical items we’re waiting for and the delivery has been delayed so that’s our biggest issue with the storm today,” Hanson said.

Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa isn’t dealing with a shipping issue for the hospital it’s more of a patient issue.

“Friday has been pretty busy making phone calls for patients who are calling to cancel or who have decided they were not able to make it at the time they were scheduled for,” Cheri Thomazen with Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa.

Don’t get them wrong, that’s what Thomazen wants. Stressing if a patient doesn’t feel they can make the trip to the doctor’s office, they want them to stay home, reschedule.

If there’s a lack of patients coming in, there’s a lack of staff coming in. Thomazen stresses they plan accordingly.

“Today I get to be at the front office, answering a few phone calls today, kind of fun to step out of the manger role, do something on the front line,” Thomazen said.