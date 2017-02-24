MASON CITY, Iowa – If you happen to get stuck while you are out on the roads, do you know how to get yourself out?

A local mechanic shop has some tips that can help you.

Custom Auto Builders In Mason City has been receiving phone calls all day from local residents with concerns regarding the condition of their tires and engines after getting stuck in the blizzard.

Owner Steve Tass says tires lose traction in the snow, but says there are some techniques that can help when you are stuck.

“A lot of times if you are stuck in the snow and it’s too deep around you, you can shovel in front or behind the wheels and kind of rock your car. Do not spin the tires and if you can kind of rock your way out sometimes turning your wheels will help you get unstuck also,” says Tass.

He says placing a cardboard box, car floor mats or kitty litter or sand under your tires can help give you traction.