Two arrested after confrontation with law enforcement in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two people were arrested after an alleged shoplifting attempt Thursday escalated into a confrontation with law enforcement.

Just after 4 pm, officers were sent to Mills Fleet Farm at 3200 4th Street SW on a report of store loss prevention personnel trying to stop a male and female for shoplifting. While Mason City police were on the way, there was another report that the male had pulled out a gun.

Officers say they arrived to find 41-year-old Shannon Alton Winters of Rivertown, Wyoming waving around a can of pepper spray. He was taken into custody and police say he had a machete and a BB pistol in the waistband of his pants and a hypodermic needle in his pocket.

A woman with Winters, 36-year-old Mishia Jo Oldaker of Casper, Wyoming, was also arrested.

Mason City police say their investigation found that Winters and Oldaker had tried to steal $356.22 of merchandise and when Fleet Farm employees and a Mason City police investigator tried to stop them, Winters allegedly pulled out the can of pepper spray and pointed it at them.

Police say Winters never sprayed anyone and did not pull the machete or the BB pistol out of his waistband.

Winters is charged with 1st degree robbery, removal of theft detection devices and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held without bond in the Cerro Gordo County Jail. Winters is also wanted for a parole violation in Wyoming for an aggravated robbery conviction.

Oldaker is being held on $1,000 bond on one count of 4th degree theft.