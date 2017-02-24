What the Iowa State Patrol looks for when we see heavy snow

MASON CITY, Iowa- “We had about 4 cars in the ditch early Friday morning,” said Lieutenant David Eick of the Iowa State Patrol as we traveled the barely visible Avenue of the Saints.

Eick has been serving the public for over three decades, but every time snow like what we saw Friday hits he says there are things they look for to keep people safe as they travel.

“We are looking to see how the people are driving,” he said. “We make sure they are not coming at you out of control; even if they’re coming to an intersection and you have the right of way that doesn’t mean they are going to be able to stop.”

Eick says the DOT workers are doing their best, but it is difficult to keep up with the snow. He says he fears for those who aren’t prepared for the worst.

“The people who don’t pay attention to the warning, they don’t slow down and drive cautiously,” he said. “Folks need to be prepared, wear winter clothing, bring extra food so that you can survive.”

Despite warning folks about the low visibility, slick roads and white out conditions, he says they are here to help if you find yourself in a ditch.

“As long as the roads are safe for our officers we will be there,” Lt. Eick said. “In case of an emergency we will call extra resources if we have to.”