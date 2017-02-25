Cleaning Up Snow

CASEY WALSH By Published: Updated:
cleaning-snow-lvo

MASON CITY, Iowa- The snowfall may be over with, but the clean up is still underway.

Brian Huntley of Mason City said he spent day Saturday using his snow blower to clear off sidewalks. He said he owns a few rental properties in Mason City, so he’s going around clearing walkways.

Huntley said using the snow blower has been a little difficult. “The stuff on the edges were if people plowed, it’s kind of gotten hard, the stuff underneath has, so it’s been a little tougher getting that up but, and if it gets trampled, quite a bit of foot traffic on top of it, that makes it harder too.”

He said finished plowing driveways on Friday but it was hard to push the snow because it was thick.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s