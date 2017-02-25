MASON CITY, Iowa- The North Iowa Home & Landscape Show is being held at the North Iowa Events Center Feb. 24-26.

Jardin Hardy spent the day Saturday at the show with his dad Kevin Hardy, the owner of Cutting Edge Tree Services. He said shes sharing people how his dad can help them out with the Easy Lift.

“He [Kevin] uses it for cutting down trees and also trimming them,” said Jarin Hardy.

Kevin Hardy said the Easy Lift can go up 70 feet and go through a 36 inch doorway.

Bobbie Engebretson of Clear Lake attended the show Saturday to browse for a new garage heater and get some ideas for hew new home.

“You can get some ideas of nothing else, maybe things you weren’t even thinking,” said Engebretson. “You know we just kind of come for the fun.”

For more information on the North Iowa Home & Landscape, visit http://northiowahomeshow.com.