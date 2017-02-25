Seven injured in crash on Interstate 35

STEELE COUNTY, Minn. – A six vehicle accident caused part of Interstate 35 to be shut down Saturday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a semi driven by Adam Flategraff of Albert Lea was heading south around Geneva when he rear-ended a Ford Expedition which was stopped because of backed up traffic. The Expedition then rear ended a Chevy Tahoe, and the Tahoe rear-ended a Toyota Camry. That Camry hit the back of a Subaru Outback and pushed it into the other lane where it was hit by a semi and then pushed into a Subaru Forester.

The crash happened about 9:30 a.m. and caused the interstate to be shut down between Ellendale and Geneva, which is about a three mile stretch, until 12:30 p.m.

Flategraff and his passenger, Lindsay Lembke of Albert Lea, were both taken to Owatonna Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Michelle Ternes of Urbandale, IA, who was driving the Tahoe was also taken to Owatonna Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Jeanne Bateman of Bloomington, MN was driving the Forester and was taken to Owatonna Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Noam Wiggs of Minneapolis, MN was driving the Outback and was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries. His passenger, Kristin Wiggs, also of Minneapolis, was taken to Owatonna Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Camry, Daniel Silversmith of St. Paul, MN, was uninjured. And the driver of the Expedition, Timothy Youtzy of Arden Hills, MN, was taken to Owatonna Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The State Patrol reports there was snow and ice on the road at the time of the crash.