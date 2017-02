GHV is heading to state for the first time. (Garner-Hayfield has been before). The Cardinals got past Osage 47-43 in a substate final.

For the third straight season, West Hancock is heading to Des Moines. The Eagles edged West Fork 53-44 in Saturday’s substate final.

State tournament pairings will be released next week.

Saturday’s local scores:

HS BB

Sch. Academy 68, Lyle-Pacelli 57

Forest City 62, Crestwood 43

West Hancock 53, West Fork 44

GHV 47, Osage 43