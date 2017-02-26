Accident in Cerro Gordo County Sunday morning

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – One person has been cited after a two vehicle accident Sunday morning.

According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s office, it happened around 8 a.m. on County Road B20 west of Highway 65. Patricia Smith of Plymouth was driving east on B20 when a vehicle driven by Thomas Lair of Mason City entered the road. Lair’s vehicle struck Smith’s.

Smith was evaluated at the scene for injuries but not taken to the hospital.

Lair was issued a citation for failure to yield upon entering a highway.

Mason City Fire Department assisted at the scene.