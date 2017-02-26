Craft Show in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa- The Craft Show was held at the North Iowa Events Center on Sunday.

Admiral Pearls owner Jim Schultz was a vendor at the event. He said customers could select an oyster out of the tank and they would open it right there to find out what gem was inside.

Schultz said the colors and size of the pearl could range and so could the value. He said for $16, a customer could leave with a pearl that’s worth $90.

“[I enjoy] the fun and the excitement of never knowing what you’re going to open up. It’s like a surprise every time, and it is for the customer but it’s just as much as enjoyment from us to open that oyster and find what’s in there,” said Schultz. “Once in a great while you’ll find two in there, then it’s a real surprise.”

Schultz said he started the business about a month ago. His family got the idea from a vacation they were on and wanted to bring it to the Midwest.