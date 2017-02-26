FAA award for President of North Iowa Air Service

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The President of North Iowa Air Service has received the “Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award.”

The Federal Aviation Administration presented the honor to William R. “Bill” Kyle in recognition of his over 50 years of experience in aviation mechanics.

“I am honored and humbled to receive this award from the FAA,” says Kyle. “I started in this business over 50 years ago cleaning the grease off of the bottoms of airplanes, and am now blessed with 2 thriving FBO’s and a hard-working staff that I am extremely proud of.”

Kyle is the third person associated with North Iowa Air Service to receive this award. It was also presented to Ben Cordes and Lyle Kyle, the father of Bill.

North Iowa Air Service says Lyle and Bill Kyle are the first father and son in Iowa to get this award, which is named for the man credited with building the engine used by the Wright Brothers in their first airplane.