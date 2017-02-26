Keeping Detergent Pods Away from Children

MASON CITY, Iowa- Detergent pods have made doing laundry easier, all you have to do is throw them in the washier. If those scented packets get in the hands of a child, you may end up in the emergency room.

According to the American Association of Poison Control Centers, nearly 800 kids five and younger have been exposed to highly concentrated packets of laundry detergent in the month of January in the United States. If the product gets in your mouth, it can cause excessive vomiting and breathing problems.

Keith Mann of Mason City said when his family uses detergent pods for laundry, he makes sure to store the product somewhere his 17-month-old son Issac can’t reach.

“If you look at his pacifier, it’s colorful. The pods are kind of colorful. It’s been a concern that maybe if he were to get into it, he would maybe think it’s one of his pacifiers and throw it in his mouth.”

The AAPCC recommended keeping the bag closed and sealed and out of reach for anyone who isn’t using the product for laundry.

“It’s one of the last things that come in the house,” said Mann. “And it’s one of the first things to put away.”