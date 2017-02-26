NIACC’s Pena advances for shot at national title

COUNCIL BLUFFS – For the fourth straight season, the NIACC wrestling team has at least one wrestler in a NJCAA national tournament bout.

NIACC heavyweight Mario Pena faces Iowa Central’s Thomas Petersen in the championship match Saturday night at the Mid-America Center.

Last season, Shiquan Hall claimed the 133-pound title for the Trojans.

In the 2014 and 2015 seasons, Nosomy Pozo (149) and Yoanse Mejias (157) won back-to-back national titles for the Trojans.

Pena is seeking to become the Trojans’ 13th individual national wrestling champion.

Pena advanced to the Saturday night final with a 1-0 victory over Northwest Kansas’ Odgerei Batkhishig in the quarterfinals Saturday morning.

Pena, who was fourth last season, has dropped two decisions to Petersen this season – 12-5 in a dual meeet and 9-3 at the district tournament.

Pena enters the Saturday title bout with a record of 18-9 this season and has a career record of 39-19.