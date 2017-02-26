NIACC’s Pena finishes as national runner-up

WHITNEY BLAKEMORE By Published:
2-25-17-pena-at-nationals-vo

COUNCIL BLUFFS – Mario Pena will leave NIACC as a two-time all-American.

Pena, who was fourth at 285 pounds as a freshman, lost by fall to Iowa Central’s Thomas Petersen in two minutes, 33 seconds in the 285-pound NJCAA national title match Saturday night inside Mid-America Arena

The win by Petersen lifted the Tritons to the team title with 150 points. Clackamas placed second with 146.5 points.

NIACC placed seventh with 67 points and crowned five all-Americans. It’s the fourth straight season that the Trojans have placed in the top 10 at the national tournament.

NIACC’s 2017 all-Americans

Mario Pena (2nd)

Austin Anderly (5th)

Brennen Doebel (6th)

Tucker Black (7th)

Jamarius Jackson (8th)

