Additional Budget Cuts Impact Colleges

MASON CITY, Iowa- Lawmakers announced details Friday about $11.6 million in cuts that will help close a mid-year budget shortfall, which would include an additional $2.7 million cut from Iowa’s three public universities and $1.7 million from community colleges.

NIACC President Steven Schultz said the extra cuts is going to be an impact of about $87,000 to the community college.

“The bigger question is as we think about FY ’18, what’s the governors recommendation going to be, we saw that original number, but we don’t have any idea where that’s going to fall in terms of state aid after the Revenue Estimating Conference comes in here in a few weeks,” said Schultz.

House Speaker Linda Upmeyer said the additional cuts from colleges were not something she expected in the governor’s proposal.

North Iowa Area Community College student Nick Frenz said after he graduates in the spring, he will be transferring to the University of Iowa. Originally, he was going to be receiving the Heritage Scholarship, but he will no longer be getting that money because of the budget cuts.

“Basically what it is, is $3,000 scholarship for you, if you have a family member that previously attended Iowa, it automatically goes to you, until now,” said Frenz. “As difficult as it already is, it’s a pretty big hit, paying for public education, it just kind of seems like a step backwards instead of forward.”

Upmeyer said it’s disappointing the University of Iowa has eliminated some of their scholarships because of budget cuts. She said the university has recently collected $2 billion in their fundraising incentive.

“The University of Iowa is very well endowed. It has a great deal of money it fundraises.

While I understand some of those funds are directed to other purposes, I know some of those funds are directed to scholarships,” said Upmeyer.