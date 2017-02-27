Bill Would Remove Licensing Requirements for Several Professions

MASON CITY, Iowa- Lawmakers in Iowa are considering a bill that would remove licensing requirements for several professions including dietitians, barbers, and social workers.

Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health registered dietitian Katelyn Nicholson said a license can be crucial for many different professions to show that someone is qualified and trained to provide services.

Nicholson said in her industry, as long as someone is a registered dietitian, she believed eliminating the licensing requirements won’t affect finding a quality employee.

“To have the RD, registered dietitian, is the thing you went to school for and took your exam to get those credentials,” said Nicholson. “The licensure is kind of to me a more, it’s a good, check up. back up to the RD to show that you’re continuing those education credits, and your creditable in your field I guess, but so I support it, but to me the RD is the thing of most importance.”

Nicholson said the bill could have a bigger impact on other professions if they rely on their license.